Kendall Jenner shows support for Devin Booker, shares NBA 2K23 cover amid breakup rumours

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner, refrained from directly commenting on her breakup rumours with American professional basketball player Devin Booker. However, she has indirectly shut the speculations by sharing NBA 2K23 cover featuring her on-and-off beau.

On Thursday, Jenner took to her official Instagram handle to repost the NBA cover. To show her support for her beau, she shared the cover featuring her beau with her 247 million followers.

That's not all! She was recently papped in Los Angeles in a white Phoenix Suns tee that featured caricatures of famous players from the team's 1994 roster. For those unaware, Devin plays for Phoenix Suns. Isn't that a hint that the two are still together and going strong?

Last month, reports of their breakup started doing rounds. A source close to the model told Entertainment Tonight that she feels she is on a different path than Booker. Another source told the publication that she has had discussions about her future with Booker but they are not on the same page.

However, the two were papped hanging out at Soho House's Malibu branch, nearly a week after their reported split made headlines.

Kendall was last seen in Hulu's 'The Kardashians'. Season 1 had 10 episodes and they all premiered on the platform in April and May.

In the past, Kendall Jenner has been linked to several famous musicians and athletes and has managed to keep most of her romances private. She has reportedly dated singers Harry Styles and Nick Jonas. And, she has also been linked to basketball star Ben Simmons.