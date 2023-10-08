Kendall Jenner meets Bad Bunny in Miami after his Billboard Latin Music Awards wins

Kendall Jenner, the renowned The Kardashians star, embarked on a Miami adventure this week alongside her rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny. Their Miami trip followed the chart-topping musician's impressive wins at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, marking a joyful and well-deserved getaway for the couple.

In candid photos obtained by Page Six, the couple was seen on a Friday excursion that included a visit to the SuperBlue art installation and a delightful dinner at Hometown BBQ.

For her Miami outing, Kendall embraced a casual look, donning a pair of stylish white jeans paired with a grey tank top. She used a chic hair clip to showcase her toned midriff, a fashion statement that perfectly encapsulated her effortless style. Completing her ensemble, Jenner wore pristine white Adidas sneakers and a pair of fashionable sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican rapper opted for a clean and straightforward fashion choice, wearing a crisp white T-shirt paired with brown trousers. His look was accentuated by a red and white bandana with blue lining draped around his neck, along with a backward brown fitted cap.

In the now-viral pics, she is seen shielding her face with her jacket as paps try to click her photos with her rumoured beau. The rapper on the other hand is seen unbothered by the attention. Check out the photos below!

kendall has me rolling with the way she’s covering her face😂🩵 pic.twitter.com/mY5RuSLSOB — kendall jenner & bad bunny updates (@kennyandbenito) October 7, 2023

The couple has plenty of reasons to celebrate, especially after Bad Bunny's remarkable success at the recent Billboard Latin Music Awards, where he scooped up seven prestigious awards. Among his accolades were the coveted titles of Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year.

Additionally, Kendall and Bad Bunny recently found themselves in the spotlight once again after landing a prominent Gucci campaign that made its debut just last week. In this campaign, the 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old rapper showcased Gucci's latest travel line through a series of captivating airport-themed photoshoots.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE