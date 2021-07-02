Kelly Clarkson mesmerises with cover of Adele's 'Rolling in the Deep'

Kelly Clarkson vowed one and all with her cover of Adele’s popular number ‘Rolling in the Deep’.

She performed on Kellyoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired on June 30. She was seen performing to lights that matched the tone of the song.

The hit song ‘Rolling in the Deep’ was released as the lead single of Adele's sophomore studio album 21 in 2010. The song earned Adele her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and two out of the six Grammy Awards she won in 2012 for song of the year and best short form music video.

This is not the first time when Kelly Clarkson has performed Adele’s songs. Prior to this, she has covered Adele's ‘Water Under the Bridge’ and ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’.

Watch Kelly Clarkson's cover of Adele’s song here: