Kelly Clarkson is leaving Los Angeles for a 'fresh start' two years after her divorce 

Singer Kelly Clarkson is leaving the life of glitz and glamour in Los Angeles and moving to the Big Apple. The singer has taken the decision to have a fresh start in New York two years after she divorced Brandon Blackstock.



"I’ll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision," Clarkson, 41, admitted to USA Today. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in LA."

The Kelly Clarkson Show host confessed what state she was considering moving to before she packed her bags for New York.

"I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.'"

The Grammy-winning singer relocated her daytime show for its fifth season to the East Coast, as her studio is located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

"At this point, I’m 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!" Clarkson remarked. "I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids.’"

Clarkson shares two kids with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The former couple married in 2013, and she filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

The singer stated that her divorce was part of the reason she decided to flee Los Angeles. She added that she’s the happiest she’s been in a long time with her divorce behind her.

"… full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life," Clarkson shared with USA Today. "I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying 'bye' to 'The Voice' and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling.’"

