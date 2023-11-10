LIVE TV
Keke Palmer accuses ex-boyfriend of domestic violence; files for restraining order

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesUpdated: Nov 10, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Keke Palmer has alleged that her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson trespassed into her home, threatened, and physically attacked her last weekend.

In a legal filing with the Los Angeles Superior Court, actress Keke Palmer, 30, is seeking full custody of her eight-month-old son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, and has filed for a temporary restraining order against her former partner, Darius Jackson, 29. Palmer alleges repeated abuse during their relationship, describing Jackson as "unhinged, volatile, and dangerous" to both her and her son.

According to court documents obtained by USA Today, Palmer accused Jackson of physical and emotional abuse over the past two-plus years, including an incident the previous weekend. In the filing, she detailed a recent episode where Jackson allegedly trespassed into her home, threatened her, physically attacked her, and attempted to take their son. Security camera stills were submitted as evidence.

Palmer, known for her role in Nope, stated that police were called, and they encouraged her to file for a domestic violence restraining order.

Jackson, a six-foot-four, 210-pound individual, dated Palmer for two years, from June 2021 to October.

Expressing concern for her son's safety around Jackson, Palmer requested legal and physical custody, a temporary restraining order, and a domestic violence restraining order.

She requested no contact from Jackson and for him to stay at least 100 yards away from her and her son.

Palmer does not want Jackson to be granted visitation rights, nor does she ask for child support, as per court documents and she has asked the court to have Jackson complete a 52-week batterer intervention program.

In a declaration, Palmer stated, "It is because of our son, Leo, that I was finally able to end my relationship with Darius once and for all and escape the abuse. Leo is the most important thing in the entire world to me; he needs and deserves to be safe and grow up in an environment free from violence."

(With inputs from agencies)

