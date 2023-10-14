Kehlani shows support for Palestine amid Israel-Hamas conflict; calls out other celebs for remaining silent

As the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate, the issue of Israel and Palestine has gained significant attention. While the conflict has prompted statements of support from some celebrities, many artists, actors, and athletes have chosen to remain silent.

Commenting on the same, Kehlani took to her Instagram stories on Friday to express her solidarity with Palestine, writing, "Free Palestine till it's backwards." She also shared a video on her Instagram, addressing her fellow celebrities for their silence on the matter quickly.

In her video message, Kehlani said, "To my peers and people that are in the spaces I'm in, what the f**k is wrong with y'all? You're being silent for the sake of money and business like that amounts to what the f**k is going on. There's an insane amount of unchecked privilege on literal f**king display, and it is gut-wrenching. It is disgusting."

In another post, Kehlani emphasised the global significance of the conflict, noting, "It's the way there isn't actually much of anything more important going on in humanity than this right now. This is an everybody issue. If you're just swiping through stories and expressing mere 'thoughts and prayers,' ask yourself why you aren't enraged. infuriated. I hope you feel ridiculous reading this."

The artist concluded by underscoring her unwavering support for Palestine, stating, "I've only ever deleted posts when someone close points out something potentially not actually aligning with what they know I mean or feel, not because s**t's changin up. It's free Palestine till it's backwards."

As the Israel-Hamas war entered its eighth day on Saturday, at least 3,200 have died on both sides since Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israelis on 7 October.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE