Kehlani and Christian Walker's viral Starbucks altercation video triggers meme-fest on Twitter

Ever since Christian Walker, a conservative social media personality and son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, shared a video of his altercation with American singer Kehlani, the two have been trending across social media platforms. As per reports, the singer was placing an order at a Starbucks drive-thru when she allegedly noticed Walker and called him an "a**hole" and asked the person taking the order to be careful around him. Upon hearing Kehlani's comments, Walker walked out of his car to confront the singer and he also captured the incident on camera.

“Everyone’s entitled to an opinion, you’re so rude, or you wouldn’t be telling barista workers that I’m an a**hole,” Walker yelled as he approached Kehlani's car. He further told the singer to mind her own business. “Get your drink and go away. I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me … You’re the a–hole. Get your drink and go,” he yelled.

While sharing the video on Twitter, Walker called Kehlani a mediocre singer that everyone's forgotten about and said that she is one of the many fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones.

"This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an 'a**hole' and to be 'safe around me'. Well, I set her straight. I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones," the tweet read. Check out the viral altercation video below.

Twitterati has been sharing hilarious memes about Kehlani and Walker's altercation. And, the platform is divided over who's right and who's wrong in this tiff. Here're a few memes!

kehlani’s therapist watching her IN REAL TIME handle that interaction with patience, grace and maturity pic.twitter.com/g3K7v9gbqf — teetads⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 🦋 (@teetads) July 13, 2022

what kehlani wanted to do when christian walker walked up to her car at starbucks pic.twitter.com/jPBxpjrP0J — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) July 14, 2022

kehlani when christian walker was at her window instead of her starbucks order pic.twitter.com/bHwfRJ75sr — gheeda (@rantnonstop) July 13, 2022

Kehlani should have just hit the gas and kept going just like this. Cause wtf? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mPuZvW96TO — 𝕾𝖕𝖆𝖈𝖊𝖔𝖉𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖞𝖐𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖞 ° (@Spaceodditykel) July 13, 2022

Later, Kehlani shared a video on TikTok to address the incident and Walker's tweet. She shared that Walker was harassing the Starbucks employees over LGBTQ+ Pride flags displayed at the coffee shop and he was behaving rudely toward the people there.

She started the video by saying, "I wasn't gonna address it, but I think we should tell the truth. I know you've all seen the video by now, let's talk about it." She added that Walker posted a portion of the video for some clout and that he didn't reveal the whole story to seem right in front of netizens. Watch the video below.

Kehlani speaks… & she’s right she did look good af in that video 🤣😍 love an unbothered queen pic.twitter.com/rEyCKUUFrc — Jas🫶🏽 (@Jassymonique_) July 13, 2022

Currently, Kehlani is trending on Twitter and many are calling her the "unbothered queen".