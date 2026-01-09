/Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Hulu acquires streaming rights of all seasons of reality show

The American reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which follows the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, will be moving to Hulu. The Disney-owned streaming platform reportedly has acquired the rights to all seasons and any other upcoming projects of the family. Let's delve in to know more details about the streaming rights taken by Hulu.

Hulu acquires streaming rights of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

According to the report, Hulu has reportedly struck a deal with Versant for US streaming rights, in which includes the entire library of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Reports suggest that the deal also includes specials and spin-off series Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons and Kourtney & Kim Take New York.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, all of it will be making their debut on Hulu on February 17, and Versant has all rights to the shows. It is the first deal with Versant since the company has completed its separation from NBCUniversal. Moreover, E! is now part of the new company along with other cable networks – USA, Syfy, CNBC, MS Now, Oxygen True Crime and Golf Channel.

Also Read: Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren honoured ahead of Golden Globes 2026

As per the Hulu report, Lauren Tempest, General Manager of Hulu & EVP, DTC Content Partnerships, stated, "Adding the original Kardashian universe to Hulu gives fans the ultimate destination to experience a defining era of pop culture. From ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ to the iconic spin-offs and specials, this collection, alongside the latest seasons of the Hulu Original The Kardashians, underscores our commitment to delivering the most culturally relevant entertainment to our subscribers.”

All about Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Keeping Up With the Kardashians focuses mainly on sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. It also adds parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner and brother Rob. Partners of the Kardashian sisters also appeared on the show. Its premise originated with Ryan Seacrest, who also served as an executive producer.

The series premiered on the E! cable network on October 14, 2007, and ran for 20 seasons over the span of almost fourteen years, becoming one of the longest-running reality television series in the United States. The final season premiered on March 18, 2021.