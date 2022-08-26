Keanu Reeves surprises UK couple on their wedding reception, netizens hail the stars

What a dreamy wedding, indeed! A British couple's most special day of their life was made extra special after Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves attended their wedding.



This all happened in a Fawsley Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire where the UK couple Nikki and James Roadnight tied the knot and luckily Keanu was also staying at the same hotel. But, Keanu joined the newly married couple after James invited the 'Matrix' star when he recognised him at the bar of the hotel and asked if he could join them for a few drinks. And the generous actor accepted the offer, but he made sure to surprise the bride.



As per Newsweek, Nikki told that a manager of the hotel approached her and told her that there is a ''very special guest'' waiting for her, and she checked who is the guest, it was Keanu Reeves.



The bride also shared how everyone at the party was ''starstruck'' after they saw him. She has also shared some photos on her Twitter account and wrote, ''Had the most amazing weekend!! #married #dreamwedding #keanureeves #fawsleyhall.''

Sharing her experience with the outlet Newsweek, she said, "It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he'd just had a long flight so wouldn't stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.''

"My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he'd just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to.''



Further praising the actor, she added,"He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"



As per reports, Keanu is staying in the hotel for a Disney+. documentary about Formula 1. He's hosting the untitled documentary.



The 'Jon Wick' actor was casually dressed in all-black attire with his long hair and beard.

After the photos resurfaced, netizens hailed the humble behaviour of the stars.

One Twitter user wrote, ''Wow,#KeanuReeves continues to be a humble and a respectful human being..!''



Another wrote, ''#KeanuReeves he’s just the gift that keeps on giving we must protect this man at all costs.''

#KeanuReeves he’s just the gift that keeps on giving we must protect this man at all costs🙏 https://t.co/65BYPYTusZ — Sam C944 (@C944Sam) August 26, 2022 ×