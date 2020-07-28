Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone wedding again

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom have postponed their long-impending wedding yet again. While the first time the reason was coronavirus, it’s their baby this time.

As they wait for the arrival of their first child together, Katy and Orlando plan to hold off their wedding.

The couple was to wed in 2019. They pushed it to early 2020 but we all know that coronaviru spoiled all those plans. They were set for a Japan nuptial with over 15 guests.

Katy was reportedly “really excited” to walk down the aisle pregnant. However, in everyone’s best interest, they put all plans on hold.

Katy Perry reveals she has experienced 'every emotion under the sun' during her pregnancy

With the wedding now on hold, the excited mommy-to-be is focusing her energies on ­delivering a healthy child.

Watch: Pregnant Katy Perry strips nude in 'Daisies' music video, showing off her baby bump

Katy and Orlando will become parents to their baby girl soon. While this is a first for Katy, it will be the second child for Orlando who shares a son named Flynn with ex-supermodel wife Miranda Kerr.