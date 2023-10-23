Katrina Kaif stuns in yellow saree as she steps out for Durga Puja celebration

It's Durga Puja time, and our Bollywood celebrities have stepped out to seek the blessing of the deity. On Monday (Oct 23), which was the ninth day of Navratri, aka Navami, Katrina Kaif was papped at the Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti pandal in North Bombay.

The actress looked resplendent in the bright yellow saree with a golden border. She paired her simple saree with golden bangles and jhumkas. The Tiger 3 actress kept her hair open and her makeup simple.

Katrina posed with Rani Mukerji, who was guiding Kaif at her family's Durga puja pandal. For the fourth day of the festival, Rani chose to wear a beige-coloured saree with a blue border and a printed blouse. She accessorised her look with a long double-chain necklace and bangles. Rani tied her hair in a bun adorned with gajra (a garland of jasmine flowers), which added more charm to her look.

Check photos here:

Earlier in the day, Bangali beauties Kajol and Rani were spotted together at the pandal. On the fourth day, the cousins were spotted chatting, kissing, and sharing a warm hug at the pandal.

On Monday, Kajol opted for a silk sari with a heavy embroidered blouse. However, her big bindi was the highlight of her look. They were captured praying together at the pandal.

Actor Anil Kapoor arrived with his daughter Sonam Kapoor at the pandal. Sonam looked gorgeous in a bright red suit by Sabyasachi. On the other hand, Anil looked handsome in the cream-coloured printed kurta. The father-daughter duo posed with Rani on the stage.

On Sunday (Oct 22), Rani performed the traditional dance form Dhanuchi at the pandal. A video of her dancing at the pandal went viral.