Durga Puja 2023: Watch Rani Mukerji gracefully performing Dhunuchi dance
Story highlights
On the beats of Dhak, Rani Mukerji gracefully performed a unique dance form that holds huge significance for the Bengalis. In the videos that have gone viral, carrying the earthen pot with burning coconut husk, Rani can be seen performing with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and cousin Tanishaa.
Like every year, Bollywood stars celebrate the Durga Puja festival enthusiastically. A day after Sushmita Sen's Dhunuchi dance performance, actress Rani Mukerji performed the traditional dance form in front of the Goddess Durga idol.
On Sunday, Rani was papped at the Durga Puja celebrations organised by the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti in the city. On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, Rani worshipped Goddess Durga by performing the vibrant dance form.
For the eighth day, Rani showed up in the green tissue saree with the sleeveless blouse. She kept her hair open and accessorized her look with heavy jhumkas.
Kajol and Jaya Bachchan's reunion at Durga Ashtami
On Maha Ashtami, Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and Kajol had a sweet reunion at Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal. In the photo, Jaya and Kajol are clocking while chatting at the puja pandal. On the occasion of Maha Asthami, Jaya stepped out wearing a red and orange saree. Meanwhile, Kajol opted to wear a sea-green saree with golden embellishments.
Sushmita Sen performed the Dhunuchi dance.
On Saturday, Sen stepped out for pandal hopping. Looking gorgeous in a pink saree with a silver border, the Aarya star took the fun a notch higher as she performed the Dhunuchi dance at the jam-packed venue.
In the videos going viral, Sen performs the traditional dance form carrying the earthen pot. Her daughter Renee Sen also accompanied her mother on the stage, and together they performed at the venue in front of the Durga idol.
