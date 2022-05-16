Katrina Kaif shares sweet picture from New York on Vicky Kaushal's birthday

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 34th birthday today in New York, USA with the love of his life Katrina Kaif.



Marking the first birthday of Vicky after their marriage in December last year, Katrina shared a heartwarming wish for her hubby.



Taking to her Instagram account, The 'Dhoom 3' actress shared a sweet picture of them and wrote, ''New York Wala Birthday 🥳My ❤️Simply put …YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER 💕.''

Vicky has a befitting reply to the post and wrote, ''Shaadishuda (married) wala Birthday!!! ❤️❤️❤️''

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals 'Kushi' poster, describes it as 'explosion of joy'

In the picture, the couple is posing on the terrace under the bright blue sky with all smiles. Katrina is looking stunning in an off-white shirt and open hair, meanwhile, Vicky is looking handsome in the blue shirt.



As we all know, the couple jetted off to NYC a few weeks ago and have been sharing sweet moments from their romantic getaway continuously.

Recently the couple enjoyed dinner at Priyank Chopra's NYC restaurant, Sona. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared some photos from the eatery and wrote, "Home away from home - @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe - @priyankachopra as always everything u do is just amazing."

;Vikram' trailer: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil come together for a crime drama

After keeping their relationship away from the mediaglare for years, the couple tied the knot last year in December in Rajasthan, India.