New Delhi, India

Actor Katrina Kaif stepped out with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal on Monday (Dec 16) to visit the famous Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.

The actress was spotted with her mother-in-law as they both sought blessings at the revered temple. Several photos and videos from her recent visit are going viral on social media.

The official Instagram handle of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi has also shared videos and photos of Katrina and and Vicky Kaushal's mother. The video showed the actress offering prayers at the temple.

For her visit to the temple, the actress wore an elegant white kurta with matching dupatta and palazzo. She kept her hair open and covered her head with the dupatta as a mark of respect towards the divine. Vicky's mother was dressed in a purple salwar suit.

The actress and her mother-in-law were also felicitated by the trust members.

Several videos and photos of Katrina and her mother have taken the internet by storm, with several netizens praising the actress for her elegance and simplicity.

The duo returned to Mumbai on the same day, as they were spotted at a private airport. A clip showed the actress hugging her mother-in-law.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky have recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple had celebrated their anniversary outside Mumbai and reportedly went on a jungle safari.

Sharing a glimpse from the vacation, she wrote on Instagram stories, ''48 hrs in the jungle.''

On the work front, Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi. The film was released in theatres on 12th January 2024.