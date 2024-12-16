New Delhi

It was a good start to the week for Mohanlal fans, as makers for his next movie teased a first-look picture from the film in which he plays the mighty Kirata. The film is titled Kannappa and is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Advertisment

Mohanlal will play the role of Kirata in the film. The film boasts of a huge star cast.

Mukesh Kumar's Kannappa is based on the legend of a devotee of Lord Shiva. In the poster, Mohanlal looks fierce in a tribal avatar, with black paint on his face, sporting a huge beard and long hair. He is dressed as the mythological character and carries a sword in his hand.

The poster also teased what to expect. The poster read, “Master of the Pashupatastra! The victor over the victorious. The legendary kirata of the forest.”

Advertisment

Vishnu Manchu shared the poster on X and wrote, ‘‘KIRATA’! The legend Sri. Mohanlal in #Kannappa. I had the honor of sharing the screen space with one of the greatest Actor of our time. This entire sequence will be ?.”

‘KIRATA’! The legend Sri. Mohanlal in #Kannappa. I had the honor of sharing the screen space with one of the greatest Actor of our time. This entire sequence will be ????? ! @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/q9imkDZIxz — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) December 16, 2024 ×

Also read: 'His legacy will live on forever': PM Modi, Kamal Haasan and others pays tribute to Zakir Hussain

Advertisment

About Kannappa

Based on a true story, the upcoming movie will follow the journey of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, actors Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Prabhu Deva showcased the teaser of the fantasy drama at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. After the screening, Vishnu wrote on X, “We showcased the teaser of *Kannappa* here in Cannes, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response! International distributors, local Indians, and everyone who saw it absolutely loved it. I am excited and have butterflies in my stomach after witnessing such fantastic reactions.”

The film, produced by Mohan Babu, boasts a star cast including Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar. The screenplay for Kannappa has been penned by Vishnu, with Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Eshwar Reddy, G Nageswara Reddy, and Thota Prasad being credited for the story.

Kannappa will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.