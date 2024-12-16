New Delhi, India

Delhi witnessed an extraordinary evening as celebrated singer Papon took centre stage at the Jashn-e-Rekhta festival, delivering an unforgettable performance dedicated solely to ghazals. Known for his versatile artistry and ability to seamlessly blend genres, Papon’s soulful renditions left the audience spellbound, reaffirming his place as one of India's most beloved singers.

The event drew an overwhelming crowd of more than 10,000 people, far surpassing the expectations of the organisers. The sheer energy and enthusiasm of the attendees turned the festival into an electrifying celebration of music and poetry.

Papon’s setlist for the evening comprised timeless ghazals, carefully curated to resonate with listeners of all ages. While ghazals are often considered a classic genre, Papon’s evocative voice and modern interpretations drew a significant number of young listeners, many of whom were experiencing this art form for the first time. His ability to connect with the audience—young and old alike—turned the performance into a magical experience that bridged generations.

Reflecting on the overwhelming response, Papon said, "I've always believed that music transcends age and time, but the response tonight was beyond anything I could have imagined. Seeing such a massive crowd, with people on rooftops and trees just to be part of this evening, was overwhelming. Singing ghazals at Jashn-e-Rekhta was a heartfelt experience, and witnessing so many young souls connect with this timeless genre filled me with hope and immense gratitude."

Jashn-e-Rekhta, known for celebrating Urdu language and culture, found a perfect match in Papon's performance. His soulful interpretations of ghazals added depth and beauty to an already enchanting evening, making it one of the most memorable highlights of the festival.

This moment at Jashn-e-Rekhta wasn’t just a celebration of music; it was a testament to Papon’s unmatched ability to reinvent and reinvigorate classic art forms, ensuring they remain alive in the hearts of the modern audience.