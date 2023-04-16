Kathy Griffin reveals she's suffering from ‘complex PTSD’

Comedian Kathy Griffin is suffering from complex PTSD. Griffin, who is known for her controversies, recently shared that she has been diagnosed with “complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).”



In the video shared on TikTok, the 62-year-old comedian said, "Let's talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly. You can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it's called an extreme case."



Further talking, Griffin asked her followers to share their thoughts on anxiety as she said further, ''I’d love to hear from you about depression and anxiety. If any of you know my story, you’ll understand that this really started for me about 5 and a half years ago. Wink.''



In another TikTok video on Friday, Griffin revealed she had an eight-hour anxiety attack. “Eight hours of freaking writhing in pain in the bed,” she described in the clip.



“Today, I felt like one might be coming on. So, I’m on my walk now, and I’m outside and looking at the ocean, which is helpful,” Griffin added. “And I’m sort of almost like mid-anxiety attack right now. It feels good to be walking my way through it. I just keep telling myself it won’t last forever.”



In August 2021, Standup comedian Kathy Griffin revealed that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer. However, now she's cancer free.