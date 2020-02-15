Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s 'Love Aaj Kal' leaked online

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's most anticipated movie 'Love Aaj Kal' hit theatres on February 14 but the film has already been leaked online.



On the day of its release, the film has been leaked online by pirated website Tamilrockers. Read the movie review here



Imtiaz Ali's film was the big release of the month but it failed to impress critics. Amid negative reviews and now it is made available online--the film's earrings may get effected.

The movie has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and marks Arushi Sharma's Bollywood debut and was one of the most-awaited releases of the year.



'Love Aaj Kal' is a sequel of sorts of the 2009 film that goes by the same name, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.



Earlier, movies like Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D, Kangana Ranaut's Panga, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior were leaked online by the same site.