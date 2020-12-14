Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump in the new radiant picture, 'Two of us on the sets'

Like the first time, this time also Kareena Kapoor Khan is breaking down all the cliches. Kareena who is only a few months away from welcoming her second child is having a tight schedule now a days.



The mommy-to-be recently shared her new selfie in which she can be seen flaunting her pregnancy glow. In the picture, Babo can be wearing pink workout attire.



"Two of us on the sets of @pumaindia #PUMAxKareena." She captioned the picture.



Check it out below:

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan shared the big news of their second pregnancy in August, this year. Since the announcement, Kareena has been sharing pictures from her work in which we can see her growing baby bump.

In the comment section, designer Masaba Gupta hailed Kareena for working despite Covid 19. "Fabbb! It's insane and commendable how hard you've worked through your pregnancy in covid," Masaba commented.



The actress who is approaching her third trimester of pregnant recently gave advice to pregnant women. “It is important to listen to your body’s needs and to eat a balanced diet and exercise to stay in shape.”



“I think there is the concept that you eat for two, but you are actually eating for yourself. There is no hard and fast rule that you eat for two. should eat double everything. I always make sure to keep eating small meals at regular intervals and spread them out as your digestion slows down during pregnancy. I eat a lot of curds especially in the morning and at noon as it helps really my gut health and digestion. So it’s something that I always, always do. In fact, I’m very much aware of where my product is coming from. “ Kareena added.