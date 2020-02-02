Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan dazzeled at Manish Malhotra's fashion show

Setting the ramp on fire at Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Hyderabad, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan walked the floor with hand-in-hand wearing dazzling haute couture.

Aaryan on Sunday took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the fashion show for which the two Bollywood actors turned showstoppers.



Invoking Kapoor's character of Geet from 'Jab We Met' and his character of Veer from 'Love Aaj Kal', Aaryan captioned one of the pictures, "Jab Veer Met Geet."



The duo wore coordinated off-white coloured matching wedding attires. While Kapoor sizzled in a shimmery sequined lehenga, Aaryan pulled the dapper look in his off-white coloured kurta pyjama.



The trio had a fun-filled ramp walk at the end of the fashion show where Malhotra and Aaryan were also seen carrying the heavy trail of Kapoor's lehenga.



The fashion show that unveiled the designer's summer wedding collection was organised as a part of the celebration of 15 years of Manish Malhotra label and 30 years of his costume designs.