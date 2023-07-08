Karan Johar hosts first Ask Me Session on Threads, gives humorous answer to user who asked, 'You are gay?'

Karan Johar is on Threads, and two days after joining, the director made sure that everyone knew that he had finally made his debut on the new social app. Johar, who will make his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, hosted an Ask Me Anything session and answered a lot of weird, funny, and genuine questions that the Thread users had for him.

Karan wrote, ''AKA! Ask Karan anything !!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush not flush!!!! Am here for 10 minutes my threaders!''

During the 10-minute chat, the director even answered the question, Is he gay'? Replying to the question, the director gave a witty answer, asking if that person was interested.

One user wrote, "You are gay, right?" To which he replied, "You’re interested?''

Another set of questions was about his biggest regret as a director and when he would make a movie with Salman Khan, among other things.





Replying to a question asking about his biggest regret, Karan said, "I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor Sridevi ma’am."

Another person asked, "Dharma and SRK collaboration happen in future?" Karan replied, "Ask me no secrets will tell you no lies."

When asked about when he will make a movie with Salman, Karan simply said, ''hmmmmmm.''

He also shared a piece of advice to a 20-year-old who is aspiring to become a director like him, ''Don’t listen to naysayers ! It’s possible so believe manifest and be educated in film before you deep

One user asked about Karan's strength. To which he replied, ''My thick skin.''

A lot of rumours are doing the rounds that Karan will make a cameo appearance in his upcoming movie Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And answering one of the questions about his cameo, Karan rebutted the rumours about his cameo and wrote that 'he wants the film to be a success.

The question reads, "Are you gonna do a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani?" Johar replied, "No I want the film to be a success."

One fan asked, "Do you consider yourself a black sheep?" Karan replied, "Not at all!!! I am the good son and the only child." More about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: The movie starring two stalwarts of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Another reason for the movie to be special is that it marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar. Ever since the trailer of the movie was released, Johar has been receiving a lot of appreciation, with many saying that he's the only one who can bring back the quintessential Bollywood romance to the screen.

After watching the teaser, one thing we can say is that the movie is going to be a rollercoaster ride with lots of drama. Featuring Alia and Ranveer in the lead, the teaser gives a glimpse at the family drama.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Churni Ganguly, among others.

The movie will release in theatres on July 28.

