Kapil Sharma faces legal trouble in US over breach of tour contract

A lawsuit has been filed against comedian and Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma over the breach of contract for his 2015 North America tour. According to reports, Sai USA Inc has filed a case against the comedian because despite getting paid for six shows, he only performed in five.

According to reports, the comedian had promised to pay back the losses. Taking to their Facebook page, Sai USA shared a report on the case.

They captioned the post, "SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015."

In an interview with Times of India, Amit Jaitly who runs the New Jersey-based company, Sai USA Inc, said that Kapil had committed to cover for the loss.

"He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court," Jaitly said. He added that his company will "definitely be taking legal action against him".

Kapil keeps touring across the world with her crew. He is currently on a tour across Canada-US with Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur, and Sumona Chakravarti. They have performed in Vancouver and Toronto so far.

Kapil has been sharing photos and videos on Instagram to give his fans glimpses of his tour. Recently, he shared a video where he flaunted his English speaking skills and joked that his team member didn't know the language. In the caption, he wrote, "Too much English in #toronto #canada #kslive #kslive2022 #happycanadaday ps:- watch till the end."

Kapil wrapped up the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' before the tour began. The last episode of the show aired on June 5 and the next season will be announced once the team returns to India.