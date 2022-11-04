Kanye West will not talk for 30 days straight as he goes on a 'verbal fast'

Trust Kanye West to keep things feisty as the rapper took to Twitter to announce he’s going on a “verbal fast”.

Kanye aka Ye will not talk to anyone for 30 days. He will also not watch “adult films” or indulge in “intercourse” as per his Twitter post.

Ye wrote, “I’m not talking to nooobody for a month.”

He also shared an image of a short statement that read: “I’m taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God we praise. Amen.”

I'm not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

However, he concluded his statement with “But my Twitter still lit,” hinting at this verbal fast being limited to physical interactions and not necessarily involving digital space.

Kanye West has had a controversial month after his anti semitic remarks did not go down well with the brands he’s associated with. Adidas terminated its partnership with the rapper, causing him to lose his billionaire status overnight. Kanye also lost support by many on the social media after he claimed that George Floyd died from the drug fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”. Floyd’s daughter is now suing Kanye West for $250m (£224m) over his claim.

