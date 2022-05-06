Kanye West walked out of SNL in the middle of Kim Kardashian's monologue

Kanye West had apparently walked out mid-way of Kim Kardashian's monologue on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Kim recently opened up about the moment in the recent episode of 'The Kardashians' while talking to her sister Khloe Kardashian.

"He walked out on ‘SNL’ mid-monologue," Kim explained to Khloe. "I haven’t talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word ‘divorced’ – so he wished I said the word ‘filed for divorce.’"

And he was upset that I also said he was ‘a rapper.’ He said, ‘I am so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper,'" she added.



Kim also revealed that Kanye had helped her prepare for her first SNL hosting gig. The rapper helped with all the outfits that she wore during the show and reportedly helped her put together her monologue.



In the recant episodes of 'The Kardashians' Kim has been seen worrying about how everyone would react to the jokes she made about them in the monologue.

"I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to hurt anyone but also that is what this monologue was for. It was to make a joke," she told Khloe. "I made fun of myself, my mom and of everything that is personal to me. It is all fun and games and apparently, it wasn’t to him."

Kim and Kanye filed for divorce in February 2021. The two didn't speak to each for the eight months after she filed the papers, the reality tv star had revealed earlier. They got back to better terms shortly before Kim's 'SNL' debut.

West had taken the divorce pretty public, before being banned from Instagram for 24 hours in March. Since then, he has maintained silence about Kim and her relationship with Pete Davidson.

