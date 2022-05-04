Kim Kardashian could not zip up the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore at 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian may have turned heads at the Met Gala red carpet on Tuesday as she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress, but the reality star had trouble fitting into the dress. She was reportedly forced to leave it open at the back and covered it with a white fur shawl for the red carpet.



In a video from Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum where she borrowed the gown, Kim can be seen panicking as her team struggled to zip her up. The dress was ultimately tied at the back but Kim wore it on the red carpet unzipped, only to change into the replica of the actual dress once she was inside the venue.



Kim had revealed that she forced herself to lose 16lbs in just three weeks in order to fit into the dress.



The dress was worn by Marilyn Monroe when she had crooned 'Happy Birthday Mr President' to John F Kennedy in 1962. The glittering beaded gown was designed by Jean Louis and the star had reportedly paid $1,440 for the custom piece to the designer. The dress has now been on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, FL, after they bought it from Julien's Auction for $4.81million.

Legend has it that the garment was so tight, Marilyn had to be sewn into the dress prior to her performance for the President.