Met Gala 2022: Kardashian-Jenner clan brings vintage fashion drama in all style

Kim Kardashian walked the Met Gala 2022 with her beau Pete Davidson. The duo turned heads with their dazzling yet shiny appearance on the fashion's biggest night. Kim, who surely knows how to stand out in the crowd, stepped out wearing Marilyn Monroe's gold gown, which the late actress wore six decades ago.
Kim K, completed her look with a sleek blonde bun and diamond-studded earrings.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian made her first Met Gala appearance really special, as she walked with her sweetheart Travis Barker. Like always, this time also Kourtney and Travis were twinning in Thom Browne outfits.
Kardashian's outfit featured a white short shirt with a cream and black colour retro skirt. She paired her bossy look with black pumps and a rough hair bun. Meanwhile, Barker was wearing a matching tuxedo with a skirt over his pants.
(Photograph:AFP)
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian showed off her perfect carves in a golden body-hugging dress by Moschino featuring fringes all over the dress.
She completed her shiny look with black silk gloves.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kendall Jenner
No one is like Kendall! The 26-year-old actress arrived and stole the show with her classy black look. The supermodel hit the red carpet wearing a Prada black two-piece featuring a sheer crop top and a long skirt.