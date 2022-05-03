Met Gala 2022: Kardashian-Jenner clan brings vintage fashion drama in all style

Updated: May 03, 2022, 12:33 PM(IST)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian walked the Met Gala 2022 with her beau Pete Davidson. The duo turned heads with their dazzling yet shiny appearance on the fashion's biggest night. Kim, who surely knows how to stand out in the crowd, stepped out wearing Marilyn Monroe's gold gown, which the late actress wore six decades ago.

Kim K, completed her look with a sleek blonde bun and diamond-studded earrings.

(Photograph:AFP)