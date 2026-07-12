/Loved Dhamaal 4? Watch 6 hilarious comedy movies on OTT platforms

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

This is one of the legendary Bollywood comedy films and is the sequel to the cult classic Hera Pheri. It stars Akshay Kumar as Raju, Sunil Shetty as Shyam, and Paresh Rawal as Baburao. The narrative continues with Anuradha (Bipasha Basu), who manipulates the trio and leads them to lose all their wealth and end up in debt to Tiwari, a dangerous gangster.