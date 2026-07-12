/Loved Dhamaal 4? Watch 6 hilarious comedy movies on OTT platforms

Loved the chaos and comedy of Dhamaal 4? Scroll down to explore a lineup of laugh-out-loud entertainers packed with quirky characters, hilarious chaos and nonstop fun.
Dhamaal 4 was released on July 10 in theatres. Backed by a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, and more, the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise is successfully winning the hearts of audiences. If you are looking for a similar light-hearted, chaotic comedy vibe, we have curated a list of movies that offer the high-energy spirit that the film brings to audiences.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
The 2006 comedy-action film follows four friends, including Gopal, Lucky, Madhav, and Laxman, who target a middle-aged couple to seek a place to live while simultaneously trying to woo their beautiful neighbour.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
This is one of the legendary Bollywood comedy films and is the sequel to the cult classic Hera Pheri. It stars Akshay Kumar as Raju, Sunil Shetty as Shyam, and Paresh Rawal as Baburao. The narrative continues with Anuradha (Bipasha Basu), who manipulates the trio and leads them to lose all their wealth and end up in debt to Tiwari, a dangerous gangster.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Rohit Shetty's comedy action drama revolves around a series of hilarious lies. To keep receiving money from his wealthy, strict stepbrother Dharam (Sanjay Dutt), the reckless Veer claims he is happily married. When Dharam unexpectedly arrives for a visit, absolute chaos ensues.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The chaotic comedy is about two financially struggling friends in Singapore, Nitin (Akshay Kumar) and Ram (Suniel Shetty), who desperately want to marry their respective wealthy girlfriends. To secure money, they come up with a plan to stage the kidnapping of their wealthy employer's prized dog, which escalates the series of hilarious mix-ups and chaos.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
This is a story of four jobless friends, Sam, Pakya, Goti, and Maru, who aspire to live a luxurious life without working. After learning about a wealthy heiress named Ritu, all four start wooing her. However, a tragic turn entangles them in a chaotic web of murders, gangsters, and hidden money inside a traditional drum.
Directed by Farah Khan, the heist comedy follows Tabrez Mirza Khan, a fearless conman, who gets hired by international smugglers. He tricks an entire village and an Oscar-obsessed actor, Aatish Kapoor, into helping him rob antiques worth Rs 500 crores from a heavily guarded, moving train.