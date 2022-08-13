Kanye West takes OnlyFans model to his Malibu home amid Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson's split rumours

Amid Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split rumours, Kanye West was spotted spending some quality time with OnlyFans model Monica Corgan at his Malibu mansion. This debunks the rumours surrounding Kim and Kanye's reconciliation.

While Kanye was seen dressed in a casual black hoodie, matching black shorts and a cap, his rumoured girlfriend was seen donning an oversized black pullover and sky blue tights.

The two were clicked on the balcony together and the model seemed at home as she enjoyed the breeze in the open area of the mansion. Photos of the two rumoured lovebirds are going viral on social media. Take a look!

Kanye West keeps a low profile as he visits Malibu house with OnlyFans model Monica Corgan - https://t.co/5AMYSvtIfN#News pic.twitter.com/c9XEY3TscZ — 234𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 🌍 (@my234Radio) August 13, 2022

Back in June, Kanye and Monica were spotted together at a showing of 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Kanye has also mentioned the model in one of his songs.

Ye was seen mentioning the model in a leaked track with Andre 3000. In the song, Kanye says, "So don't text me like I'm Juanita JCV / Or more important, Monica Corgan, who was there for me."

Post his split with Kim, Kanye West reportedly dated 'Uncut Gems' star Julia Fox and model Chaney Jones.

Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson last year after their SNL special episode. Pete also recently featured on one of the episodes of Hulu's 'The Kardashian'. Rumours of their separation are doing rounds since a few days, however, they are yet to make an official announcement.