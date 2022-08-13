Aamir Khan lands in legal trouble for 'disrespecting Indian Army' in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

On Friday, a Delhi-based lawyer lodged a complaint against Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures and a few others for allegedly "disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu Sentiments " in the latest film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The complaint was filed with Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora.

In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal alleged that the film had objectionable content and hurt Hindu sentiments. Jindal sought registration of an FIR under sections 153, 153A, 298 and 505 of the IPC against the makers and lead cast of the film.

A part of the complaint read, "In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army."

Jindal also objected to a scene where Laal Singh Chaddha (played by Aamir Khan) says, "My mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots."

"The contents of the statement made by the accused 'Puja path is malaria, it causes riots', is quite aggravating and a defamatory statement aimed at the whole Hindu community," Jindal claimed.

"This statement shows his intent of waging war and activating enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country like India and also mischief against Indian army which is a criminal offence as per the law of the land," said the complainant.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the adaptation of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' marks Khan's return to silver screens after four years. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.