Kanye West storms out of son Saint's soccer game after heated argument with a parent

Kanye West aka Ye was caught on video having an argument with a parent at his son Saint's soccer game. Kim Kardashian was also present at the stadium when the incident took place.
It seems that American rapper and fashion mogul Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, didn't have a great time at his son Saint's recent soccer game. Rumours are rife that the 45-year-old had a heated argument with another parent at the soccer stadium, where Kim Kardashian was also present.
Some on-lookers told TMZ that the controversial rapper, who has recently been in news for his anti-Semitic remarks, stormed out of the stadium after a woman, who appeared as a family friend, said something to the musician.
In the photos and video obtained by the publication, Kim was sitting nearby Kanye in a lawn chair flanked by security. She visibly did not react as the disgraced designer waved his arms in seeming frustration towards someone on the ground.
The publication also reported that Ye returned after a few minutes, seemingly after cooling off, and watched the rest of the game with others.
A few weeks ago, Ye arrived at North's basketball game wearing a 'White Lives Matter' shirt and a seemingly upset Kim didn't interact with the rapper at all during the game.
Kanye has been getting cancelled by several brands ever since he made controversial and hateful remarks against Jews. Speaking about people's response to his anti-Semitic rants, he shared that he lost over $2 billion within a matter of a few days.