Kanye West storms out of son Saint's soccer game after heated argument with a parent

It seems that American rapper and fashion mogul Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, didn't have a great time at his son Saint's recent soccer game. Rumours are rife that the 45-year-old had a heated argument with another parent at the soccer stadium, where Kim Kardashian was also present.

Some on-lookers told TMZ that the controversial rapper, who has recently been in news for his anti-Semitic remarks, stormed out of the stadium after a woman, who appeared as a family friend, said something to the musician.

In the photos and video obtained by the publication, Kim was sitting nearby Kanye in a lawn chair flanked by security. She visibly did not react as the disgraced designer waved his arms in seeming frustration towards someone on the ground.

The publication also reported that Ye returned after a few minutes, seemingly after cooling off, and watched the rest of the game with others.