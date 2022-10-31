Emilia Clarke to portray Oscar Wilde’s wife Constance Lloyd in Sophie Hyde directorial 'An Ideal Wife'

Emilia Clarke, who shot to fame with her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's hit series 'Game of Thrones', has joined hands with filmmaker Sophie Hyde for her upcoming film 'An Ideal Wife'. In the movie, she will play Irish playwright Oscar Wilde’s wife, Constance Lloyd, who was a minor celebrity in her own right and had a tumultuous life after her husband's imprisonment for homosexual acts in 1895.

The film is being bankrolled by Olivier Delbosc, Chris Curling and Matthew Gledhill.

According to reports, the film charts the story of Oscar Wilde and Constance Lloyd's married life and the sexual awakening she experienced after learning that her husband is homosexual.

Lloyd left for her heavenly abode in 1898 at the age of 40. At the time, he was living in exile in Genoa, Italy, with her two sons. To distance themselves from Oscar Wilde’s scandalous life, Lloyd and her sons left London and changed their surname to Holland. Living in exile, she published two books of children’s literature and contributed to several newspapers and journals. Reports suggest that she was a campaigner in the progressive dress reform movement.

Clarke was last seen in the 2019 holiday rom-com 'Last Christmas'. The film was helmed by Paul Feig. The film starred Clarke alongside Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and Emma Thompson.

Clarke will feature next in Vaclav Marhoul’s film about the disgraced American senator Joseph McCarthy. She will be seen playing a pivotal role opposite Michael Shannon.