Kanye West claims hit film 'Get Out' was about him

In a surprising update, Kanye West now claims that the Oscar-winning film ‘Get Out’ was inspired by his own life.

In a string of tweets, Kanye wrote, "I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me.”

In another he wrote, "I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore." He further wrote, "NBC locked up Bill Cosby". As a result, the disgraced comedian's name began trending on Twitter.

In another, he referenced the Oscar-winning thriller ‘Get Out’ when he claimed his wife Kim Kardashian had a doctor ready and en route to Wyoming to "lock me up."

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," he tweeted.

He continued, "Everybody knows the movie get out is about me."

Kanye West was recently in the news as he gave a teary speech at his unusual debut political rally in South Carolina in which he appeared wearing a military style jacket with ‘2020’ shaved into the back of his head. He then broke down in tears and said some controversial things like one about wanting to abort his first child, North. Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious with Kanye West for his speech on abortion

Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bid