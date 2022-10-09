Kanye West aka Ye returns to Twitter after getting restricted from Instagram over antisemitic post

Billionaire musician Kanye West, who recently changed his official name to Ye, is making headlines once again for his controversial posts. Apparently, for an antisemitic message, his Instagram account has been restricted and some posts have been deleted.

In light of the same, the rapper, who hadn't posted on Twitter since November 4, 2020, returned to the micro-blogging platform and started posting for his fans.

Reacting to one of his posts, Tesla CEO Elon Musk welcomed him back to the platform. He wrote, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" Take a look!

Welcome back to Twitter, my friend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022

The restriction announcement from Instagram comes a day after Ye shared screenshots of his text conversation with rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, appearing to accuse him of being controlled by Jewish people. In the texts, Ye said that he would use Combs as an "example to show the Jewish people" that no one can threaten or influence him.

Also read: Tom Cruise could perform spacewalk at International Space Station for upcoming film

This isn't the rapper's first run-in with Instagram. Back in March, Ye was suspended from the platform for 24 hours for violations of policies for hate speech, bullying and harassment.

And, he is currently in the limelight for wearing heavily-criticised “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during his surprise Yeezy Season 9 fashion show at PFW. He later appeared on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight show to justify his move. He said that he was just stating the obvious.