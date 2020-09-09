Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray: Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken

High drama ensued in Mumbai as Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut returned to the city from her family home in Manali. Flanked by Y- Plus category security, Kangana was spotted entering Chandigarh airport on Wednesday morning as she took the flight for Mumbai. Meanwhile, in Mumbai the municipal body of the city- BMC- initiated demolition work at her Bandra office.



The demolition was only stopped after the Bombay High Court issued a stay order.



Soon after her arrival to Mumbai, Kangana shared multiple videos of her office, showing the extent of damage caused by the demolition drive and called it #DeathOfDemorcracy.

Kangna also shared a video message on Twitter where she directly addressed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. She shared that she now understood how Kashmiri Pandits felt after her property was vandalized.



In the clip, Kangana is heard saying in Hindi, "Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn`t always remain the same. I think you have done me a huge favour because I always knew what the Kashmiri Pandits have gone through, today I felt it."



She then promised to make a film on Kashmir and Ayodhya.

"Today I promise to the country that I will not only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir, and awaken the citizens of the country, because I knew this would happen to us but if it has happened with me it means something. Uddhav Thackeray, it`s good that this hatred and terrorism happened with me because it means something. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra," she said.

On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolishing her Bandra property for alleged unauthorized modifications and extensions.



Kangana has consistently been criticizing Mumbai, the city she stays and works and where she became a star. She had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban. On Wednesday she compared Mumbai to Pakistan in her social media post. Her tweets got many prominent celebrities to tweet in fabour of Mumbai.