Kangana Ranaut shares behind-the-scenes pics from 'Thalaivi' set

Kangana Ranaut resumed shooting for her mega project ‘Thalaivi’ on the life of late politician-actress Jayalalithaa. The biopic is being shot in the southern part of the country where the Bollywood actress is currently stationed.

Sharing some snaps with her fans, Kangana offered a peek into the sets of the film. She also shared snaps of the director AL Vijay, who the actress described as an "absolutely talented and most affectionate".

In pictures, we can see Kangana dressed in a saree and her hair styled in a braid. She captioned them: "Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday's early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director AL Vijay ji. There are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set. #Thalaivi."

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020 ×

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020 ×

The first look of Kangana Ranaut for the film ‘Thalaivi’ was revealed in November last year.

Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for Jayalalithaa look from 'Thalaivi', netizens say 'Kamal Haasan better choice'

‘Thalaivi’, directed by AL Vijay, brings to screen Jayalalithaa's journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career. In the film, Arvind Swami will feature as Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR). Watch 'Thalaivi' teaser here.

The film will be co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh and it will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.