Korean trot singer Haesoo passes away at 29, suicide note found

K-pop star Haesoo has passed away. The renowned trot singer reportedly committed suicide in her hotel room on May 15. She was 29 years old.

Haesoo, whose real name was Kim Soo-hyun, left a suicide note as well. According to Korean media, on the basis of a suicide letter, police have ruled out the possibility of foul play and have closed the case.

The shocking news came two days after the police found the dead body of a singer in a hotel room. However, the police didn't reveal the identity of the singer. The demise of Haesoo came to the limelight on May 15, 2023, after a South Korean outlet revealed that they had received calls from organisers stating that the singer wouldn’t be attending the scheduled event as she had passed away.



Haesoo was set to perform at the Gwanjumyeon People's Day festival in Wanju Gun, Jeollabuk-do, on May 20th.

Haesoo was an ardent social media user and was interacting with her fans. Her last activity on social media was the day before her death.

Born in 1993, Haesoo made her big debut with her album My Life, Me and became known after she appeared in entertainment shows like Gayo Stage, Hangout With Yoo, and The Trot Show.

Haesoo was a trot singer and was known for her soothing vocals. Trot is a genre of music very popular in South Korea. As per reports, she has studied Korean music and also has a major degree in Korean music.

Soon after the news spread, fans started paying tribute to the late icon.