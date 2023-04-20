K-Pop star Moonbin from Astro dies at 25. Police suspect suicide

Moonbin, a K-pop star and a member of the South Korean boy group Astro, has died at the age of 25. The cause of death is not clear yet, though the police said he may have taken his own life. "He appears to have taken his own life but an autopsy is being reviewed to determine the exact cause of death," the South Korean media quoted police as saying.

The news was first revealed on Thursday by his music label and entertainment company Fantagio. As per reports, he was found unresponsive on the evening of Wedensday in Seoul's Gangnam neighbourhood. A statement shared in Korean on the official Twitter handle of Fantagio read, "On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky." The statement further urged fans to "refrain from speculative and malicious reports" so that his family could pay their respects in peace.

Moonbin was born on January 26, 1998, in Cheongju, North Chungcheong in South Korea. He began his K-pop career with Astro, which debuted in 2016. The group quickly gained popularity for their energetic performances, catchy music, and highly synchronised choreography. Moonbin was also one of the lead dancers of the group, and gained worldwide fame known for his sharp and powerful dance moves, as well as his charismatic stage presence.

Fans mourn Moonbin's death

His legions of fans mourned his untimely death on social media sites. One wrote on Twitter, "Behind those brightest smiles, hides a broken soul. Rest in paradise, Moonbin. You will always be remembered by us."

One other wrote, "We will miss your eyesmiles Moonbin. We will miss you so much!"

"Now you're not tired anymore and have become a star. Thank you very much for your hard work, moonbin. we always love you and you always being monsta x and wonho lil brother in our hearts. Rest in peace, moonbinaa😭🥀" wrote another.

