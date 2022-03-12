K-pop band 'TXT's Soobin tests positive for covid-19

TXT’s (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) band member Soobin has tested positive for COVID-19.



The singer's agency Big Hit music released an official statement confirming the news that the member will be undergoing treatment at home.



''We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin,'' the statement reads.



''Soobin had cold symptoms and tested positive on a rapid antigen test he took on Thursday, March 10. He promptly took a PCR test on Friday, March

11 and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Saturday, March 12.''

Shawn Levy tapped to helm Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool 3'



''Soobin is experiencing symptoms including a cough and a sore throat. He has been under self-quarantine, away from the other members, since the rapid antigen test and is undergoing treatment at home,'' the statement reads.



Further, the agency also revealed that other group members Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are tested negative on a PCR test.



''Regardless of the test results, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, as well as Yeonjun who has made a full recovery from COVID-19, will all thoroughly comply with personal hygiene and health guidelines and closely monitor their own health since there was a contact among the members,'' the statement reads.

From 'Audio Science' to 'Y', the weirdest celebrity kids names we have heard



Soon enough, fans took social media platforms to wish Soobin a speedy recovery.

I just finished crying and now I'm crying again 😭 get well soon soobin 😭💗 — rie || lourie 🦦 (@jkkcakes) March 12, 2022 ×

Soobin, i know you're strong, so you will recover soon. Remember that we're always here for you. Get some rest our soobin, while you are healing on Covid. Always eat your 3 meals every day. MOAs will pray for your fast recovery. I love you!💙#GetWellSoonSoobin pic.twitter.com/rhdwgDDKpv — 💙 We love TxT 💙 (@YeonjunWife1st) March 12, 2022 ×