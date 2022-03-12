Shawn Levy tapped to helm Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool 3'

Shawn Levy has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe!



'Free Guy' and 'The Adam Project' director has once again teamed up with Ryan Reynolds for 'Deadpool 3.'



Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the first two rib-tickling action films, will write the third movie of the franchise. Tim Miller had directed the original movie, while David Leitch helmed the second part of the movie.

Reynolds also shared the exciting news on Twitter with an image featuring his characters in 'Deadpool,' 'The Adam Project' and 'Free Guy.'

The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. pic.twitter.com/ofBrFyaRsv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 11, 2022 ×

“The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby,” he wrote.



Besides Reynolds, no other cast members are confirmed for the highly anticipated hero movie.

The previous 'Deadpool' movie had introduced Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. It also starred Morena Baccarin as Vanessa and T.J. Miller as Weasel.



The first two films of the franchise, which debuted in 2016 and 2018, respectively, were released by 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired that studio.