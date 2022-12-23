K-pop band Seventeen's Vernon releases first solo mixtape 'Black Eye'

Vernon, a member of the K-pop powerhouse act Seventeen, released his first solo mixtape 'Black Eye' on Friday.

A pop-punk song delivered in a tone of raw openness to the backdrop of a rhythmic and airy instrumental, 'Black Eye' tells the story of an adolescent trying to cope with the constantly changing world around him. The accompanying music video visually amplifies the sense of loneliness, rebelliousness, and self-doubt one experiences in the course of growth, reminiscent of footage captured with a hand-held camcorder.

Vernon is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape as a part of their ‘The Thirteen Tapes’ series, following Hoshi’s 'Spider' in April 2021 and Woozil’s 'Ruby' in January 2022.

While being a member of Seventeen’s Hip-hop unit, Vernon also continues to venture outside of the group, shedding light to his flair as a solo artist. He collaborated with Charli XCX for a remix of 'Beg For You' earlier this year in February and was featured in Omega Sapien's 'Wrecker' in June.

'Black Eye' is available on global streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music as well as SoundCloud.



About Seventeen



Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, Seventeen—comprised of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The 8, Mingyu, Dk, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.