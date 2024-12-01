New Delhi, India

Breaking the hearts of his thousands of fans, Justin Timberlake has cancelled another concert over his back injury.

As he recovers from the surgery, Timberlake has cancelled another tour stop of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

On Saturday (Nov 30), the 43-year-old singer announced that his Oklahoma gig that was scheduled to take place on Dec 2 has been cancelled.

Aplogogising to his fans, the singer shared the statement on his Instagram stories, reading,

“I’m so sorry Oklahoma City. I have to cancel the show on 12/2.''

He added, ''I hurt my back in Nola and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support — y’all know I hate doing this.”

The new delays come after the array of shows that were cancelled in recent months.

Previously, the singer postponed his Oct 8 show due to an undisclosed injury. Later, he rescheduled his other shows from Oct 23 to November 2 due to bronchitis and laryngitis.

“Hey guys — I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2,” he wrote in a post shared on social media.

He's expected to resume his tour dates from Dec 4 at Houston's Toyota Center.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour marks the pop star's return to touring after a gap of five years.

Timberlake will continue his North American tour across 2025.

Things have not been in the favour of the singer this year with unforeseen challenges. Earlier, he was arrested in a drunk driving case and later he was forced to cancel his tour date due to health issues.