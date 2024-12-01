New Delhi, India

Bob Bryar, former drummer of the band My Chemical Romance, is no more. Bryar was 44 years old.

Bryar's death was confirmed by a spokesperson for My Chemical Romance.

In a statement, they said, “The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing.”

According to TMZ, Bryar was found dead at his home in Tennessee on November 26. He was last seen in public on November 4.

The drummer's body was badly decomposed when it was found by animal control.

Bryar's death is currently under investigation. The American publication also states that no foul play is suspected as his weapons and music equipment in the home were left untouched.

The exact cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

The drummer became part of the Chemical Romance band in 2004 after he first met the band while touring with The Used.

A man that will be remembered for having a hand in creating one of the best anthems rock has ever given us. Bob Bryar, Rest In Peace. this one hurts.

He played drums on the 2006 album The Black Parade and contributed to writing the songs for the group's 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

After leaving MCR, he went on to play with several bands before retiring from music in 2014.

Bryar's death comes after MCR announced a 2025 North American stadium tour. The 10-city tour will start from July 11. He was not part of the reunion tour.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Bryar was a music enthusiast from a very young age. He started playing drums from his school days. He studied sound engineering at the University of Florida