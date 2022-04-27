Justin Lin steps down from Vin Diesel's ‘Fast and Furious 10’ director's chair: I will forever be grateful

Justin Lin, who helmed the five films of the much-loved action franchise, will not be part of the tenth instalment of the film series 'Fast X'.



Justin made the shocking announcement just a few days after the shooting began.



On Wednesday, the 50-year-old director shared a long statement on the movie's social media handles. In the long message, the director said that he has made a 'difficult' decision of stepping down from the director's chair.

Apart from directing Lin has also co-written the film with Dan Mazeau.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” the statement reads.

“Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases,” the filmmaker’s statement continued. “On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”



As per the reports, the movie's production, which began on April 20, has been paused for some time, until they find a good replacement for Lin.



He has directed five films franchises including, 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' (2006), 'Fast & Furious' (2009), 'Fast Five'(2011), 'Fast & Furious 6'(2013).

The director skipped the 7th and 8th instalments of the franchise as a director, but eventually returned to the director's chair for 'F9'(2021). The ninth instalment broke several pandemic records and earned over $720 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, the plot details of the fourthcoming movie have been kept under wraps, but this time Vin's character Dom Toretto will be joined by the new cast members including Captain Marvel Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, who is reportedly playing the antagonist role in the movie and Daniela Melchior.

The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2023.

