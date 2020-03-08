Justin Bieber stadium tour shifted to Arenas amid Covid-19 fears

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak many shows, events are being postponed, and now Justin Bieber tour is the newest addition to that list.

The 'Sorry' singer is all set for his next tour 'Changes' that will be spread across North America over 45 days. But according to the reports the venue, and dates are being changed, and atleast eight of the stadiums have been replaced with smaller arenas.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at Nissan Stadium is being relocated to Bridgestone Arena.



If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your new tickets. @justinbieber | #TheChangesTour pic.twitter.com/UAk9uywzsD — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) March 6, 2020 ×

There is been no official announcement by the Bieber's team yet, although one of the venue posted a notice on Twitter telling fans that the show has been moved to their venue from a nearby stadium due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The changes are now reflecting on the singer's website as well. Reports also suggests that they are shifting from larger halls to smaller ones due to low ticket sales.