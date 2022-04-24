Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay slapped with a copyright lawsuit for 2019 song '10,000 Hours’

Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay are facing legal trouble for their song '10,000 Hours'.

A new lawsuit has been filed against the Bieber and the duo Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney over a copyright infringement.



As per People, music company Melomega, International Manufacturing Concepts and Sound Gems sued them over the hit song. The suit claimed that they stole the core portion of the 1973 song 'The First Time Baby Is A Holiday,' originally written by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti and allege that the famous singers took the ''chorus, verse and hook'' of the R&B song.

The companies also allege that there are "unmistakable similarities'' between both the songs and they also want credit on the track along with money, and attorney fees among other beneficiaries.

They also demanded to stop the further distribution of '10,000 Hours', which has nearly 2 billion views on Youtube.



Meanwhile, the actual release date of 'The First Time' is unclear but as per the reports, the song was written in the year 1973 and was registered in 1980 at the U.S. copyright office. But it was not released until 2014, four years before the Justin song was released.

Melomega said that they filed the lawsuit after a musicologist named Dr Alexander Stewart confirmed the copying of the tunes. As per Billboard, Stewart analyzed both the songs and reached the “ineluctable conclusion that defendants stole plaintiff’s song.”



'10, 000 Hours', the lead single from Dan + Shay's fourth studio album, 'Good Things', was released in the year 2019 just four days after Justin and Hailey Baldwin's South Carolina wedding. The song was a hit and earned Justin and Dan + Shay a Grammy in 2021 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.