Jungkook falls asleep during live chat, BTS ARMY watch it for 21 minutes

Imagine the love and fandom for K-pop band BTS as one of its members, Jungkook, slept while being a part of a live interaction. When he could not sleep early in the morning, Jungkook decided to go live but he fell asleep soon after. Almost 6 million people tuned in to watch him sleep, cuddled in his bed.

Why did Jungkook go live?

At 7 in the morning, when he could not sleep, Jungkook started a live on the platform Weverse. Dressed in a black T-shirt, Jungkook was seen dozing off in his bed with white sheets. After talking for a bit he said, “If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy.” The live video continued for a good 21 minutes after Jungkook had slept.