Jungkook falls asleep during live chat, BTS ARMY watch it for 21 minutes
Story highlights
BTS fans kept watching Jungkook's live feed for 21 minutes. BTS member dozed off soon after signing in for a live interaction with his fans.
BTS fans kept watching Jungkook's live feed for 21 minutes. BTS member dozed off soon after signing in for a live interaction with his fans.
Imagine the love and fandom for K-pop band BTS as one of its members, Jungkook, slept while being a part of a live interaction. When he could not sleep early in the morning, Jungkook decided to go live but he fell asleep soon after. Almost 6 million people tuned in to watch him sleep, cuddled in his bed.
Why did Jungkook go live?
At 7 in the morning, when he could not sleep, Jungkook started a live on the platform Weverse. Dressed in a black T-shirt, Jungkook was seen dozing off in his bed with white sheets. After talking for a bit he said, “If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy.” The live video continued for a good 21 minutes after Jungkook had slept.
As expected, the ARMY couldn’t believe their luck as they got to see him sleeping. The video and screenshots of the same started circulating everywhere. Jungkook began trending on Twitter with 890,000 tweets within hours.
Watch Exclusive Interview with K-pop star Aoora here:
BTS enjoys massive fame worldwide
BTS is a K-pop group comprising seven members. Jungkook is one of the seven original members. Others include RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. BTS is currently on a break with two members, Jin and J-Hope, currently in military service.