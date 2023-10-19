Jr NTR becomes a new member in Academy's class of actors 

Jr NTR has been inducted as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences class of actors. The Academy made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday night and shared a list of names who have been included as new member class of actors and the RRR star features on it.



An Instagram post captioned, "Introducing Academy's new member class of actors" was shared by the Academy on its official Instagram handle. Besides Jr NTR, the list also features Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, Rosa Salazar. "In the capable hands of these dedicated and gifted performers, stories transcend the confines of imagination, taking on a tangible, visceral existence that captivates viewers around the world. Through their nuanced expressions, compelling gestures, and authentic portrayals, they bridge the gap between fiction and reality, allowing us to see ourselves in the struggles, joys, and triumphs of the characters they bring to life," read the caption on the post.



An excerpt from the post read, "The Academy is thrilled to welcome Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, N.T. Rama Rao Jr, and Rosa Salazar to the Actors Branch.."



The news was greeted with a lot of excitement on the internet as fans of JR NTR celebrated the new feather on his hat.



"So happy to see Jr NTR in the list," wrote an Instagram user. "Happy that you have included Jr NTR and definitely acting is in safe hands," added another. "Our Jr NTR from India is there. Amazing Academy," read a third.



"No need for awards... This is just enough what NTR acting is," read a fourth. "Jr NTR walks away with all the accolades," inputs from another user. "Lots of love from India for including Jr NTR," read another one.



Jr NTR became a global star after featuring in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan.



Earlier this year, RRR ruled the international award season and how. At the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this year, RRR won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and an Oscar. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR became household names in the West as they widely promoted the film and the song as a run up to Oscars.