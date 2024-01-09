Jonathan Majors wants to return to Hollywood; gives first interview after conviction in assault case

Giving his first interview since the recent assault and harassment conviction, actor Jonathan Majors expressed his desire to continue working in Hollywood, emphasising that he hopes for a second chance in life while also acknowledging it ultimately depends on "God's plan and timing".

Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America, Majors responded to questions about deserving a second chance, stating, "I pray I do, but it’s God’s plan and God’s timing. I think I do. I hope other people think that."

The 34-year-old actor was convicted of one misdemeanour assault charge and one harassment violation related to a March altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Despite being acquitted of another assault charge and aggravated harassment, Marvel Studios and Disney swiftly dropped him from all upcoming projects after the verdict.

The acclaimed actor, known for his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed shock at the jury's decision. "I was absolutely shocked and afraid," Majors said during the interview.

He questioned the verdict based on the evidence presented and discussed his feelings upon hearing it. "I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based on the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?” the actor added.

Marvel Studios had cast Majors as the antagonist Kang the Conqueror, a role spanning multiple films and series. His abrupt removal led to uncertainties about the future of several projects such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, scheduled for release in May 2026. Disney is yet to confirm whether the role will be recast or if the storyline will take a new direction.

Majors faces the possibility of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction. His sentencing is scheduled for February 6.

The dispute between Majors and Jabbari started in a chauffeured car and later continued on Manhattan's streets. Jabbari accused Majors of assault, including hitting her in the head and fracturing her middle finger. Majors, in turn, claimed the injuries were a result of a struggle over his phone, refuting Jabbari's account of events.

During the interview, Majors discussed the events of that night, claiming he wouldn't have picked Jabbari up or put her back in the car if given the chance to relive the situation. "I would’ve gotten out of that car and ran — immediately," he said.

He admitted to staying in an unhealthy relationship out of fear, acknowledging red flags months before the incident. "I should have been brave," he stated. "I should have said, ‘No this isn’t working,’ and I should have walked away and I didn’t."

In response, Brittany Henderson, an attorney for Jabbari, released a statement criticizing Majors for not taking accountability for his actions and suggesting a lack of remorse.

Majors concluded the interview by expressing his readiness to share his side of the story, emphasizing the importance of responsibility and bravery in light of personal and career challenges.