Idris Elba calls for ban on machetes and ‘zombie’ knives to tackle knife crime in UK

WION Web Team
London, UKEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Jan 09, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
main img

British Actor Idris Elba stands in Parliament Square with clothing representing the human cost of UK knife crime in London on Monday. Photograph:(AP)

Actor Idris Elba joins Don’t Stop Your Future campaign and urges the UK government to ban machetes and "zombie" knives.

Renowned British actor Idris Elba took a bold stance on Monday, advocating for a ban on machetes and serrated "zombie" knives in an emotional plea to the British government. The acclaimed star, known for his roles in The Wire and Luther, stood alongside activists from the Don’t Stop Your Future campaign outside Parliament, emphasising the urgency of curbing knife-related violence impacting young lives.

Posing next to symbolic clothing and footwear representing victims of knife crimes, Elba called upon authorities to address the alarming rise in such incidents affecting the youth. His advocacy comes in the wake of concerning statistics indicating that nearly four in 10 homicides in the UK involve knives or sharp instruments, with a notable rise in knife-related incidents among young individuals in urban areas.

Addressing the pressing issue, Elba expressed his deep concern, saying, "I can’t stay silent as more young lives are lost to these brutal and heartless crimes. Too many families have suffered the unbearable loss of a young person they cherish, and as schools resume, the absence of too many classmates is a stark reality."

The British government announced measures to ban machetes and intimidating knives in August 2023, but parliamentary approval is pending.

Elba further highlighted the role of technology companies, stressing their responsibility in mitigating knife-related content and imagery accessible through mobile devices. "I can pick up a phone right now, type in knives and I’ll get inundated with adverts for them. We should find a way to deter tech companies from promoting such content," Elba asserted.

In response, Max Blain, spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said that there has been a decline in knife crime and hospital admissions for stabbings compared to pre-pandemic levels. Despite this, Blain acknowledged the enduring devastation caused by knife-related incidents and affirmed the government's commitment to addressing the issue.

"Knife crime devastates lives, and while we have seen some positive trends, we recognize the urgency to do more," said Blain. "The continued advocacy from individuals like Idris Elba sheds crucial light on this important issue."

(With inputs from agencies)

