Jonas Brothers and Marshmello's new single 'Leave Before You Love Me' is here!

A new Jonas Brothers single is here!



The trio and the masked musician Marshmello have dropped a new song titled 'Love Before You Love Me'. The song released a few days ahead of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards where Nick, Joe, and Kevin will be performing and this will be one of the songs they’re doing. Nick is also hosting the event.



Nick shared the song and wrote, "New @jonasbrothers music is here!! #LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe is out now! Can’t wait to perform this song for you guys on the @BBMAs this Sunday!"



While the official video of the song is not yet out, but they have released a lyrics video. It’s the first number from Jonas Brothers in 2021, although Nick, recently released his new song 'Spaceman'.

Meanwhile, The Jonas Brothers are prepping for their summer tour ‘Remember This’ in the US, which will begin on August 20th at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, and wrap October 27th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.



Announcing the same, the boy band issued a statement: “We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini! If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends, and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!”